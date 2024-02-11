The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana are back in La Liga action with a home game against Granada at the Montjuïc Olympic Stadium, and Xavi Hernández has called up the following 20 players for Sunday’s clash:

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 13. Iñaki Peña, 31. Diego Kochen

Defenders: 2. João Cancelo, 4. Ronald Araujo, 5. Iñigo Martínez, 15. Andreas Christensen, 23. Jules Kounde, 33. Pau Cubarsí, 39. Héctor Fort

Midfielders: 8. Pedri, 16. Fermín López, 21. Frenkie de Jong, 22. Ilkay Gündogan, 30. Marc Casadó

Forwards: 9. Robert Lewandowski, 11. Raphinha, 27. Lamine Yamal, 37. Pau Víctor, 38. Marc Guiu

For the first time in forever there are good news on the injury front as Barça get a massive reinforcement for the rest of the season with the return of goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen following a three-month absence due to back surgery. The German isn’t the only one getting the medical green light, however, as Raphinha also returns after a month out with a hamstring injury. Still missing for this one are Oriol Romeu (undisclosed), Ferran Torres (hamstring), João Félix (ankle), Sergi Roberto (Achilles), Alejandro Balde (hamstring), Marcos Alonso (back) and Gavi (knee) due to injury, and Vitor Roque is also out due to suspension.

Predicted starting XI (4-2-3-1):

Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Iñigo, Cancelo; Christensen, De Jong; Yamal, Gündogan, Pedri; Lewandowski

The match kicks off at 9pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 8pm GMT (UK), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 1.30am IST (India, Monday), and you can join us to follow and comment all the action.

VISCA EL BARÇA!