WELCOME TO THE MONTJUÏC OLYMPIC STADIUM!!! The beautiful temporary home of the world’s greatest club in the capital of Catalonia is the site of another important La Liga match for Barcelona as the defending champions welcome struggling Granada. Barça need three points to keep pace with the leaders but haven’t beaten Granada at home in four years, and the visitors could turn their season around in the fight against relegation if they can extend their unbeaten streak against Barça to five games. This should be fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2023-24 La Liga, Matchday 24

Date/Time: Sunday, February 11, 2024, 9pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 8pm GMT (UK), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 1.30am IST (India, Monday)

Venue: Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Montjuïc, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

Referee: Miguel Ángel Ortiz Arias

VAR: Carlos Del Cerro Grande

HOW TO WATCH

On TV: ESPN Deportes (USA), Viaplay Sports 1 (UK), SuperSport (Nigeria), Sports18 (India), Movistar (Spain), others

Online: ESPN+ (USA), LaLigaTV (UK), Movistar+ (Spain), others

