Final preparations for the visit of Granada - FC Barcelona

With Sunday's game ever closer, the blaugranes continued to put the final touches to their preparations for the visit of Granada on Sunday in La Liga. Xavi Hernández's team are looking for a third successive win in the league to keep them in with a shout in the race for the league title.

PREVIEW | FC Barcelona v Granada CF - FC Barcelona

After they lost 5-3 at home to Villarreal, anyone could have been forgiven for thinking that FC Barcelona's hopes of winning this season's Liga title had dwindled to nothing. But recent results have restored the faith that a spectacular comeback is still possible. Barça won their game in hand against Osasuna, and last weekend, while both Real Madrid and Girona dropped two points at home, Barça were comfortable 3-1 winners way to Alavés.

Xavi: 'We need the fans to get all three points' - FC Barcelona

Barça coach Xavi Hernández was clear about Sunday's opponents Granada in La Liga in his pre-game appearance before the media at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper. "A difficult team who need points," said Xavi of a team who have undergone a change under new coach Alexander Medina. "They have improved defensively and they are more aggressive," suggested the Barça coach since the arrival of the Uruguayan to Granada.

Sevilla 0-3 Barça: Same opponent, same result - FC Barcelona

Same opponent as the midweek Copa de la Reina tie, and the same result, as Barça beat Sevilla 0-3, this time away in the Liga F at the Jesús Navas stadium. Not an easy ride for the league leaders as the score remained 0-1 for a long time throughout this match.

Xavi Hernandez not re-considering Barcelona departure - "The decision was the right one" - Football España

It has been two weeks since Xavi Hernandez announced that he would be stepping down as head coach of Barcelona at the end of the season, in what was seen as a shock decision from the 44-year-old. It has had an effect on his squad, as they have won their two matches (1-0 vs Osasuna, 3-1 vs Alaves) since then.

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen returns for Barcelona in time to begin push for back-to-back individual awards - Football España

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen is primed to make his return to the Barcelona line-up for Sunday’s clash with Granada. The German goalkeeper has been out of action for three months, having been forced to undergo surgery on a back problem in November. However, he has now fully recovered.