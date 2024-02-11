Gavi in good spirits as he watches Barcelona take on Granada

Barcelona midfielder Gavi was back with the team on Sunday as he turned up at Montjuic to watch the clash against Granada.

Gavi hasn’t been seen too much since undergoing surgery on an ACL injury but was walking without crutches as he made his way into the stadium.

Gavi then settled down to watch his team-mates in action, sitting alongside Joao Felix and Vitor Roque, and gave supporters a thumbs up.

Barcelona have really missed Gavi while he’s been out of action and fans will still have to wait for several months until the Spain international returns.

The good news is that Xavi has offered an update on his fitness and said before the game against Granada his recovery was going better than expected.

ACL injuries can be tricky to cope with as they can be such a devastating injury but the update will be a relief to fans who will be hoping he can make a complete recovery in time for the new season.