 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal beats Ansu Fati landmark and adds another record to his growing collection

The records keep tumbling

By Barca Blaugranes Staff
/ new
FC Barcelona v Granada CF - LaLiga EA Sports Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal added another record to his growing collection on Sunday with a brace against Granada in La Liga.

The 16-year-old was in the starting XI yet again at Montjuic, netting the opening goal of the game at the far post to put Barca 1-0 up.

The hosts then needed Yamal to rescue them in the second half, with the teenager bending home a low strike to make it 3-3 and rescue a point for Xavi’s side.

Yamal’s two goals means he becomes the player with the most goals before the age of 17 in La Liga history.

The scary thing is that he still has plenty of time to add to his tally too, as he does not turn 17 until July.

Yamal is already the owner of a host of records despite his tender years. The Barcelona forward is already the youngest ever goalscorer in La Liga history, the youngest ever starter in the Champions League and the youngest to ever score for Spain.

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Barca Blaugranes Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Barca news from Barca Blaugranes