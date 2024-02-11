Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal beats Ansu Fati landmark and adds another record to his growing collection

Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal added another record to his growing collection on Sunday with a brace against Granada in La Liga.

The 16-year-old was in the starting XI yet again at Montjuic, netting the opening goal of the game at the far post to put Barca 1-0 up.

The hosts then needed Yamal to rescue them in the second half, with the teenager bending home a low strike to make it 3-3 and rescue a point for Xavi’s side.

Yamal’s two goals means he becomes the player with the most goals before the age of 17 in La Liga history.

The scary thing is that he still has plenty of time to add to his tally too, as he does not turn 17 until July.

3 - Players to score the most goals before the age of 17 in LaLiga history:



LAMINE YAMAL - 3

Ansu Fati - 2

Iker Muniain - 2

Fabrice Olinga - 1

Xisco Nadal - 1



Yamal is already the owner of a host of records despite his tender years. The Barcelona forward is already the youngest ever goalscorer in La Liga history, the youngest ever starter in the Champions League and the youngest to ever score for Spain.