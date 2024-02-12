Lamine Yamal rues ‘missed opportunity’ after Barcelona’s draw with Granada

Lamine Yamal spoke to the media after bagging a brace in Barcelona’s wild 3-3 draw with Granada in La Liga on Sunday.

A rollercoaster of a match ended all square with Lamine walking off with the MVP award after scoring twice for Barca.

Here’s what he made of it after the match.

“It was a missed opportunity for us tonight but we must keep working,” he said. “I’m trying to work hard with the trust of my manager. I’m very grateful to him but right now I’m thinking of the draw and the missed opportunity “All season we’ve been conceding too many goals close close together, too many goals full stop. We have to improve as it’s costing us points.”

Lamine was also asked if this result meant the end of Barca’s title hopes but isn’t willing to give up just yet.

“There are games to go, the teams ahead of us can drop points and we have to be ready to make the most of it if they do,” he added. “I am grateful for the MVP awards but I’m sad about the result and that’s what I’m left with at full time.”

There’s no doubt it’s been a good weekend for Real Madrid. Los Blancos now lead the table by five points from Girona and are 10 ahead of Barcelona.