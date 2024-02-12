Marc-Andre ter Stegen reacts after Barcelona ship three goals in Granada draw

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen was back in action on Sunday against Granada but conceded three times in a draw against the strugglers.

Defensive issues have been a problem all season for Xavi’s side, and Ter Stegen admits his team must improve quickly.

Here’s what he’s had to say:

“These goals conceded in a short time are always difficult for the team’s spirit. You have to come back and you’re close. It can’t happen to us that we concede three goals like that. We have to stop conceding such easy goals,” he said. “In the end it’s a little bit of everything. We have to be much more concentrated, be more connected when it comes to scoring. We know it. Today it has not been possible to do better. I hope we are more connected next week.”

Ter Stegen was also asked about his team’s hopes of winning La Liga and whether the team had relinquished their title on Sunday night.

“I don’t know. We still have to play against Real Madrid and Girona and there are also teams with a lot of personality, like Granada today. Now we have to pick up the pace and try to score points every week,” he added.

Barcelona have now conceded 23 goals in just 11 games in 2024. According to Opta, that’s more than any other team in Europe’s top five leagues.