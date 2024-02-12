Xavi: Barcelona not giving up on La Liga title after Granada draw

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez insists his team won’t give up on the league title after dropping more points on Sunday against Granada.

The Catalans slipped 10 points behind Real Madrid after drawing 3-3 with lowly Granada in an eventful match at Montjuic.

Here’s what he’s had to say after the final whistle:

“We lost two points and a good opportunity to cut the deficit. Granada played an intelligent game, they pushed us hard,” he told reporters. “The league was difficult and now it’s two points more difficult. It’s a big difference but we’re not going to give up. “We had plenty of chances to seal the game. The team had faith, courage and desire, but it wasn’t enough. It makes it even more difficult for us.”

Barcelona now have another free week before their next fixture. The Catalans return to action on Saturday against Celta Vigo in La Liga.