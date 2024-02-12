FC Barcelona 3-3 Granada: Held at home in six goal thriller - FC Barcelona

This game had presented a golden opportunity to tidy things up at the top of the table. Girona had been beaten for just the second time this season. Atlético Madrid lost too. And Barça were at home to a side that had only won two games all season.

Ter Stegen returns to the starting line up - FC Barcelona

After three months out with a back injury, Marc-André ter Stegen is back in between the posts for Barça. The German goalkeeper played all 90 minutes of Sunday's 3-3 draw against Granada after returning to the squad for the first time in 2024.

CE Sabadell 0–1 Barça Atlètic: Determination wins through - FC Barcelona

It's never easy to win at the Nova Creu Alta, but Barça Atlètic did just that thanks to a Unai Hernández goal and some top work between the sticks by Astralaga, making it four games now without defeat for the reserves.

Xavi insists Barcelona's La Liga challenge is not over after Granada draw - Football España

Barcelona are still on the edge of the La Liga title race according to Xavi Hernandez despite their form issues. La Blaugrana wrap up the weekend with a 10 point gap behind league leaders Real Madrid with 24 games played.

Barcelona have no plans to sell 23-year-old following impressive resurgence this season - Football España

Last summer, it looked highly likely that Ferran Torres would be one of the players to exit Barcelona. The former Manchester City and Valencia forward had struggled to establish himself under head coach Xavi Hernandez, which had led to increased speculation over his future, especially with the club’s ongoing financial woes.

Barcelona interested in hiring highly-rated Portuguese coach - but they face a €30m obstacle - Football España

The likes of Hansi Flick, Thiago Motta and Rafael Marquez have all been linked, with the former perhaps looking like the leading candidate at this stage. However, Barcelona are keeping their options open, and one coach that they have taken a liking to is Sporting CP’s Ruben Amorim.