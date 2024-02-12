Deco talks Klopp, Amorim and Barcelona’s seach for Xavi’s replacement

Barcelona director Deco has offered an update on the club’s search for a new manager and appears to have ruled Jurgen Klopp and Ruben Amorin out of the race.

Klopp is thought to be the dream of president Joan Laporta, but Deco pointed out that he thinks it’s not going to happen when quizzed about the German.

“He says he wants to take a break from training for a while,” he told Nacer do Sol.

Deco also hinted Amorim and Sérgio Conceição will not be considered for the role at the club either.

“For now, all hypotheses are on the table. But which Portuguese coach? How many Portuguese coaches are prepared for the weight and responsibility of taking care of Barcelona, ​​even more so this Barcelona with all the difficulties it carries. You tell me. “I know that Ruben Amorim is doing a good job at Sporting and, on top of that, he plays with a style similar to ours. But he also has very little experience.”

Deco also once again handed out a warning to any potential new manager by stressing once again how tough the job is because of the club’s financial problems.

“We have a serious financial issue on our hands and that was one of the reasons why they hired me,” he added. “We don’t have money for the investments made by other millionaire clubs and this discourages any coach who comes here with the desire to win everything now. We cannot give you the means to do so, unfortunately. Not at this stage.”

The early favorite to replace Xavi seems to still be Hansi Flick. The German is thought to be keen on the job and has been out of work since being fired from his post as national team boss.