Xavi and Joan Laporta left raging by Barcelona’s draw with Granada

Barcelona’s draw with Granada drew huge anger from both Xavi and president Joan Laporta at Montjuic.

A dramatic game saw Barcelona end up relying on 16-year-old Lamine Yamal to grab an equaliser to rescue a point from a team sitting just one place above the bottom of the table.

Xavi was spotted on camera swearing profusely and then punching a seat in the dugout during the game as his frustrations boiled over.

El enfado de Xavi tras el empate del Granada.#DeportePlus pic.twitter.com/VsqRp3kuoW — Fútbol en Movistar Plus+ (@MovistarFutbol) February 11, 2024

It was reportedly the same story elsewhere in the ground. Catalunya Radio have reported that witnesses saw Laporta furious at the full-time whistle, swearing and throwing a tray of canapes after seeing the team drop points again.

There’s no doubt it’s a difficult time for the club. Barca look destined to finish the season empty-handed, Xavi has already announced he’s stepping down and the continued financial difficulties continue to make life tricky for the president and his colleagues.