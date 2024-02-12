 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Xavi and Joan Laporta left raging by Barcelona’s draw with Granada

These are tricky times

Photo by Pedro Salado/Getty Images

Barcelona’s draw with Granada drew huge anger from both Xavi and president Joan Laporta at Montjuic.

A dramatic game saw Barcelona end up relying on 16-year-old Lamine Yamal to grab an equaliser to rescue a point from a team sitting just one place above the bottom of the table.

Xavi was spotted on camera swearing profusely and then punching a seat in the dugout during the game as his frustrations boiled over.

It was reportedly the same story elsewhere in the ground. Catalunya Radio have reported that witnesses saw Laporta furious at the full-time whistle, swearing and throwing a tray of canapes after seeing the team drop points again.

There’s no doubt it’s a difficult time for the club. Barca look destined to finish the season empty-handed, Xavi has already announced he’s stepping down and the continued financial difficulties continue to make life tricky for the president and his colleagues.

