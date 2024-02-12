Gavi hits back at criticism of Barcelona teen Pau Cubarsi

Gavi may be out injured but he’s still fighting for the club and his team-mates with his typical spirit and vigor.

Teenage defender Pau Cubarsi came in for some criticism from a journalist after Barcelona’s 3-3 draw with Granada but was quickly shot down by Gavi.

Cope journalist Paco Gonzalez took aim at Cubarsi, and a penalty appeal by the teenager, by blasting the defender in a clip that was posted on social media.

“Pathetic Cubarsi. He goes down complaining, he doesn’t get touched. I’ll use the fact he’s 17 to say his father should pick him up, and tell him he doesn’t need to do it with the career he has ahead of him,” he said.

Gavi swiftly posted a response of his own writing, “Pathetic is what you are, smarten up Paco.”

The Spain international was at Montjuic to watch the match on Sunday night. Gavi was spotted in the standings watching on alongside suspended forward Vitor Roque and injured attacker Joao Felix.