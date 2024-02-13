Why Ronald Araujo missed Barcelona’s La Liga clash with Granada

Ronald Araujo was given the night off against Granada in La Liga on Sunday night, with the center-back an unused substitute in the 3-3 draw.

Barcelona’s Uruguay international has been carrying a knee problem this season, but Xavi denied after the game the issue was why he missed out.

Instead the Barcelona coach says he simply opted to give Araujo as rest as he has so many other options available to him right now.

“Ronald is fine, he is fine. He has no problem or any discomfort, he is calm and well,” he told reporters. “We wanted to give him a little rest. He had accumulated minutes. We also have Cubarsí, who was very good, and Íñigo, who was once again one hundred percent available and I have confidence in them.”

Araujo also missed training on Monday but is expected to play when Barcelona return to action on Saturday against Celta Vigo in La Liga.