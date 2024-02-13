Barcelona manager latest: Thomas Tuchel linked, Laporta has three options in mind

Thomas Tuchel has become the latest manager to be linked with a move to Barcelona following news Xavi will walk away at the end of the season.

Diario Sport reckon that Tuchel is a “very popular” option at Barcelona and the club reckon there’s a chance he could be tempted away from the Bundesliga giants.

Bayern are currently five points off the top in Germany and were beaten comfortably by leaders Bayer Leverkusen last time out.

Tuchel has already made it clear he’d like to work in Spain, comments that did not go down well with Bayern, and Barca feel he could at least be willing to listen to an offer.

Meanwhile, Gerard Romero has also been talking about Barcelona’s search for a new boss and reckons there’s three options in mind right now.

Romero wasn’t naming any names but claims an Italian manager, a German coach and a Spaniard are all in the running.