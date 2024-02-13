WATCH: Gavi can’t hide his frustration watching Barcelona’s draw with Granada

Gavi was back at Barcelona on Sunday to watch his team take on Granada in La Liga as he continues his recovery from ACL surgery.

The midfielder has been badly missed by Barcelona while he’s been out but couldn’t help get involved despite being sidelined.

Gavi hit out at critics of Pau Cubarsi after the match and was also spotted remonstrating with the officials during the game.

Barca’s Spain international was sitting next to team-mates Joao Felix and Vitor Roque and had to be told to take it easy after being wound up by the match officials.

| A conversation between Felix and Gavi during the match:



Gavi: "What happened? I didn't see it"



Felix: "I didn't see it either"



Gavi: "(angrily, to the referee) Whistle it already, you son of a *****."



Felix: "Calm down, be quiet"pic.twitter.com/CUUXHB3KB7 — (@harryfcb21) February 13, 2024

Xavi’s frustrations at Barca’s situation is obvious from his actions and offers yet another reminder of why he’s so missed. His passion, intensity and sheer hunger for the game are unmatched in the squad and help make him such a unique talent.

Yet Barcelona will have to cope without him for quite a while longer. Xavi says his recovery is going better than expected, which is great news, but he’s still not expected back until next season.