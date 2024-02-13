‘Time to push’ - Marc-Andre ter Stegen sends out message ahead of key Barcelona games

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has sent out a message after returning from injury in Sunday’s 3-3 draw with Granada.

The Germany international was back after a fairly lengthy spell on the sidelines due to a back problem but wasn’t at his best as Barcelona dropped points yet again.

Ter Stegen says he’s glad to be back in action but has urged his team to improve and finish the season strongly.

“Although happy for my return, there is definitely a lot to work on. Time to push!” he wrote on X.

Sunday’s draw means that Barcelona statistically have the worst defence in Europe so far in 2024 after conceding 23 games in just 11 games.

It’s a worrying statistic for Xavi, particularly ahead of some key games. Barca take on Celta next, and have endured many tough days at Balaidos, and then face Napoli in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie.