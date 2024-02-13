Barcelona ‘seriously considering’ counting on Julian Araujo next season

Julian Araujo has been having a good season on loan from Barcelona at Las Palmas and may have done enough already to earn himself a chance with the Catalans in 2024-25.

Marca are reporting that Barcelona are “seriously considering” having Araujo in the first-team squad for the new campaign.

Bojan has been monitoring Araujo and it seems like he’s been handing good reports back to the club about the Mexico international.

Right-back spot will be an issue next season with Joao Cancelo’s loan due to expire and Barcelona likely to struggle to afford to sign him permanently.

Jules Kounde is an option on the right but has made it crystal clear he does not want to play at full-back and would much rather play in the middle.

Elsewhere, Sergi Roberto is expected to leave when his contract expires, while PSV are expected to sign Sergino Dest permanently after a bright loan spell.

That leaves Barcelona with few options other than 17-year-old Hector Fort who has broken in to the first team this season but obviously lacks top-level experience.

Araujo has spoken about his future this season, saying he plans on returning to Barca, and it’s looking as if he may be granted his wish as things stand.

