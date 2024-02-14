Joao Felix and Ferran Torres expected to miss Barcelona’s Champions League trip to Napoli

Joao Felix and Ferran Torres are both expected to miss next week’s trip to Napoli in the first leg of Barcelona’s last 16 Champions League tie.

RAC1 are reporting that the two players are definitely ruled out due to injury and will sit out the trip to Italy.

Felix has been out since the end of January when he picked up an ankle injury in training. The Portugal international has been hit and miss this season but has scored three Champions League goals in five games this season for Barcelona.

Xavi may well also be without Torres who is nursing a hamstring injury. Yet the Spain international doesn’t seem too far away from a return after posting the following image on social media today.

If the duo don’t make it that will leave Xavi with Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Lamine Yamal as his attacking options for the first leg.

Barcelona take on a Napoli side who are also having a difficult campaign. The team won Serie A last season but currently sit down in ninth place.