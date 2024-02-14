Hansi Flick ‘honored’ by Barcelona interest but keeping tabs on Bayern

Hansi Flick has emerged as a potential candidate to replace Xavi at Barcelona but it seems that he’s also thinking about a possible return to Bayern.

Sport Bild reporter Christian Falk says that Flick is “honored” to hear of interest in his services from Barcelona but is also “keeping a close eye” on Bayern.

Thomas Tuchel is Bayern’s current boss but his position may come under scrutiny, particularly as the Bavarian giants are trailing Bayer Levkusen in the table.

Hansi Flickis currently spending a lot of time in his apartment on Lake Tegernsee, keeping fit there, watching a lot of football games - and still keeping a close eye on his former club @FCBayern. But he is honored by the interest of @FCBarcelona @SPORTBILD @altobelli13 — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) February 13, 2024

Indeed there’s already been talk that Tuchel has been added to Barcelona’s list of candidates, with the Catalans thinking he could be tempted away from the Allianz Arena in the summer.

Falk also reports that Bayern have been talking about a possible return for Flick, suggesting a comeback may well be on the cards.

Some bosses of @FCBayern can imagine a Comeback of Hansi Flick. There was a clarifying conversation between Flick and Uli Hoeneß @BILD_Sport @altobelli13 — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) February 13, 2024

Flick had a great spell at Bayern before taking over the German national team. The coach won seven titles in 19 months in charge, including a treble, to write his name into the club’s history books.