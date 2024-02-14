 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Hansi Flick ‘honored’ by Barcelona interest but keeping tabs on Bayern

The coach could be in demand this summer

By Gill Clark
/ new
FC Bayern München v Paris Saint-Germain: Round of 16 Second Leg - UEFA Champions League Photo by Boris Streubel/Getty Images

Hansi Flick has emerged as a potential candidate to replace Xavi at Barcelona but it seems that he’s also thinking about a possible return to Bayern.

Sport Bild reporter Christian Falk says that Flick is “honored” to hear of interest in his services from Barcelona but is also “keeping a close eye” on Bayern.

Thomas Tuchel is Bayern’s current boss but his position may come under scrutiny, particularly as the Bavarian giants are trailing Bayer Levkusen in the table.

Indeed there’s already been talk that Tuchel has been added to Barcelona’s list of candidates, with the Catalans thinking he could be tempted away from the Allianz Arena in the summer.

Falk also reports that Bayern have been talking about a possible return for Flick, suggesting a comeback may well be on the cards.

Flick had a great spell at Bayern before taking over the German national team. The coach won seven titles in 19 months in charge, including a treble, to write his name into the club’s history books.

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Barca Blaugranes Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Barca news from Barca Blaugranes