Stat-tastic Lewandowski - FC Barcelona

Robert Lewandowski is a guarantee of goals. The Polish striker netted number 48 in an FC Barcelona shirt on Sunday against Granada. That's the 19th different Liga team against which he has either scored or assisted, meaning there are just three that have so far escaped unscathed from his attacking might.

Manchester City will allow João Cancelo to leave this summer - Football España

It’s been a tough season so far for Barcelona, but one of the bright spots has been Joao Cancelo. The 29-year-old joined last summer on a season-long loan deal from Manchester City, and he has largely impressed, despite regularly being played away from his natural position of right-back.

Enzo Fernández shuts down rumours of possible move to Barcelona - "I'm coming out to deny them" - Football España

Last week, it was rumoured that Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez was keen on a move to Barcelona, to the point where he asked his agent to explore the possibility of a deal being done. It comes after a somewhat underwhelming 12 months at the Premier League club for Fernandez, who joined in the aftermath of winning the World Cup with Argentina in December 2022.

Manchester United and Chelsea have "real advantage" in race to sign Frenkie de Jong this summer - report - Football España

Frenkie de Jong’s future has been the subject of significant speculation over the last couple of weeks. The 26-year-old is reportedly under offer from Barcelona, who hope to agree a new contract on reduced wages, although if that fails to happen, there is a chance that he is sold on in the summer.

Barcelona narrow managerial shortlist to three candidates - Football España

Barcelona are beginning to take decisions on their next manager, and certainly sporting director Deco has been clear about ruling various options out, distancing Barcelona from names like Ruben Amorim, Thiago Motta, Jurgen Klopp or Pep Guardiola.