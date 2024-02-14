‘We were very close’ - Ousmane Dembele talks Xavi and ‘difficulties’ at Barcelona

Ousmane Dembele has been talking about his time at Barcelona following his summer move to Paris Saint-Germain.

The Frenchman says he had a close relationship with Xavi who regularly backed the forward and who admitted he was disappointed when he asked to leave.

“The nature of my relationship with Luis Enrique is more or less the same as with Xavi. I spent incredible moments with Xavi. We were very close,” he told Le Parisien. “He gave me a lot of advice and trusted me a lot. I have known Luis Enrique for a long time, because I wanted him to come to Barcelona when I was in Rennes. I am very happy to have him as a coach.”

Dembele also spoke about the difficulties he endured and how things improved as he matured.

“I suffered a lot there in Barcelona. I went through very difficult moments. And then, little by little, as the years went by, everything became better ... It is the logical evolution of a young professional player who, over the years. Many things have changed,” he added. ”At the end of my second season at Barça I hired a physical trainer. His arrival changed many things on the field and in my life. We worked in training and on my days off. He helped me a lot. In fact, I still have him with me here at PSG.”

Despite opting to move on from Barcelona, Dembele also claimed he loved the club.

“It was Leo Messi, Guardiola and Iniesta who made me love Barça . When I signed for Barça I made a dream come true. Playing with Iniesta in his last year and with Messi was incredible.”

Dembele has gone on to make 18 Ligue 1 appearances this season for PSG, picking up seven assists and scoring just once.