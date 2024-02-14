Deco wants to add some ‘muscle’ to Barcelona in summer transfer window

Barcelona sporting director Deco reportedly wants to add some ‘muscle’ to the squad in the summer transfer window.

Deco has previously claimed there will be no “big signings” this summer to help out Barca’s new coach but is still keen to dip into the transfer market.

Diario Sport reckon the former playmaker believes Barcelona lack ‘“physical and athletic ability” and wants to put that right by adding a new player.

The Catalan outlet have also put two and two together and come up with Amadou Onana as a potential summer signing.

Onana has been mentioned before as a possible target but his price tag is likely to be a massive problem for Deco and Co.

It’s thought Everton would ask for upwards of £50m for the midfielder, although that price could well drop if the Toffees are relegated from the Premier League.

Sean Dyche’s side currently sit in the bottom three after having 10 points deducted for breaching Premier League Profit and Sustainability Rules.