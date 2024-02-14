Barcelona receive lowball offer for Frenkie de Jong from Tottenham

Barcelona have reportedly received a lowball offer from Tottenham Hotspur for midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

Spurs have offered Barcelona just €60 million for the Netherlands international, according to Gerard Romero’s Jijantes.

The Premier League side are willing to offer a four-year deal on a contract that would see De Jong earn the same as he does at Barca “if he meets certain objectives.”

Tottenham’s offer is the latest rumor about De Jong, following on from speculation that the Dutchman is no longer determined to stay at the club.

Mundo Deportivo are also reporting that Barca want De Jong either to renew or bring them an offer so they can sell him in the summer.

Yet Barcelona won’t want to sell cheaply as they need to raise income to help ease their ongoing financial situation.

It’s thought the Catalans would want at least €100m to part ways with De Jong. The midfielder’s release clause is currently set at €400m