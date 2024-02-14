Ronald Araujo’s agent has good news for Barcelona in meeting with Deco

Ronald Araujo’s agent was spotted in Barcelona on Wednesday as he headed into the city for a meeting with sporting director Deco.

The Uruguay international has reportedly attracted interest from Bayern ahead of the summer window, with the Bavarians expected to make a large bid.

However, Deco has been told by Araujo’s entourage that he is happy at the club and wants to see out the rest of his contract, according to Jijantes.

The report adds the meeting took around three hours, suggesting it was a very lengthy chat between the two parties.

Araujo’s current contract with Barcelona runs until the summer of 2026 and includes a buyout clause at at 1 billion euros.

The news will be a relief to Barcelona but they will be thinking about renewing Araujo in a bid to keep potential admirers at bay.

It was reported at the end of last year the Catalans are keen to offer Araujo an extension as he is one of the few “untouchables” in the first-team squad currently.