Frenkie de Jong is the one player Barcelona can’t afford to lose

Amid rumors that Frenkie de Jong is no longer determined to stay at Barcelona, Deco and Joan Laporta should get to work making sure the Dutchman knows how indispensable he is to the club.

Tottenham’s 60 million euro offer is laughable, and I doubt Frenkie would ever consider a move to Spurs, regardless of the price, which frankly, I don’t think they could come close to completing.

But the noise will get louder as the summer approaches. Barcelona will need to sell in order to bring new players in, and to stabilize their finances in general.

There should also be an understanding, however, that as bad as things have been this season, they could still get a lot worse.

Frenkie de Jong has kept this team from going off a cliff for years. He has an understanding of the Barcelona way of playing, and has the versatility to play in a variety of positions and setups.

He has never complained, even though he’s never got to witness glory of the colors, or anything resembling a functional club. Instead, he keeps his head down, and continues to search for solutions on the field, in every game, regardless of the circumstances.

It seems like every time the question is asked of a new player, which player on the team surprises them the most, Frenkie’s name pops up.

It’s a combination of his talent, and his footballing IQ.

This is not the type of player you can hope to replace. Of all the recent transfer failures, Frenkie is the one guy who really worked out.

The next step should be to make him the captain of the team outright, and to start building around him.

Maybe if Pedri and Gavi can get and stay healthy, they have a midfield of the future.

The big questions will surround the defense and forward lines.

For me, Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo both need to return to their parent clubs. They will be too expensive to sign on permanently, and although both have had moments of brilliance, especially Cancelo, neither has truly made the team stronger all around.

Cancelo has a marvel in the attack, but defensively he makes the team vulnerable.

Felix is simply not a competitor. Barcelona needs muscle and fighting spirit going forward, not players who can’t be counted on to do the hard work if they don’t feel like it.

Selling Raphinha and Ferran Torres is a no brainer, but the problem is, both would likely only be moved on for a significant loss.

The Brazilian may have more of a market, as it can be argued that he simply isn’t a good fit stylistically at Barcelona. Ferran may not be a starter, but he could be a useful depth piece.

It seems to me that Barcelona could find value in the summer market for forwards. Maybe expiring contracts, or a few loans.

But who would step in to fill the shoes of Frenkie?

Barcelona needs his quality, and his calm and confident leadership. As promising as Gavi and Pedri are, both still need time to grow and prove themselves.

So who to sell?

Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde, and Andreas Christensen will be the next names to come up.

Araujo, along with Frenkie, is the heart and soul of the team. His injury history is concerning, but he is another core piece that the club can’t afford to lose.

Kounde is the odd man out, but I think Barcelona has still yet to see his potential. Only a truly big and meaningful offer is worth considering.

A new coach may very well unlock the Frenchman’s value on the field, where Xavi never gave Kounde consistency in a role he could thrive in.

But of all the players on the roster, the only one who I think is truly untouchable is Frenkie de Jong.

Only a truly historic and unprecedented transfer fee could change my mind.

Even on Barca’s bad days, Frenkie has found a way to contribute, always holding the team together. Calming them down when things look unsettled.

We should listen to the players who continue to sing his praises.

Frenkie de Jong is a Barcelona player. Today, tomorrow, and well into the future.

Let’s shut down the rumors before they begin.