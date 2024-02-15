 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Barcelona’s leaky defence set for another tricky test at Balaidos against Celta

The Catalans don’t have a great record in Vigo

By Gill Clark
FC Barcelona v Granada CF - LaLiga EA Sports Photo by Jose Manuel Alvarez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona’s leaky defense has been a big problem this season and has seen the club pick up the unwanted record of having the worst backline in Europe so far in 2024.

And things don’t get any easier for the Catalans either, with a trip to Balaidos to take on Celta Vigo next in La Liga.

Balaidos is a stadium where Barcelona have struggled in the past. Indeed the Catalans make the trip to Saturday having won just one of their last eight visits to Celta in the league.

Barcelona have actually lost four of those trips and have conceded at least two goals in seven of those eight games. Not a record that will inspire confidence, particularly in light of their current problems.

Xavi’s side have conceded 33 goals after just 24 games in the league so far - it’s their highest tally at this stage of the season since all the way back in 2000-01.

You suspect Celta may therefore be relishing the prospect of taking on Barca on Saturday evening. The Galicians are once again locked in a relegation battle and head into the weekend just three points off the drop zone.

Iago Aspas in particular seems to thrive against Barca. The 36-year-old has 10 goals in 18 games against Barcelona, making the Catalans one of his favourite victims.

Jorgen Strand Larsen will also be a threat to the Barca backline. He’s scored nine goals in 24 games so far this season, including two in his last two outings.

Barca were served up a warning last time out against Granada, shipping three goals and being held to a draw, and must avoid if they are to get anything from Saturday’s trip to Vigo.

