‘Xavi has always been up to it’ - Spain boss Luis de la Fuente defends Barcelona boss

Spain boss Luis de la Fuente has defended Xavi’s record at Barcelona after the coach announced he’d step down at the end of the season.

Xavi won La Liga last season but looks set to finish the current campaign empty-handed and has spoken out about the pressures of being manager at Camp Nou.

De la Fuente has been asked about the Barcelona boss and thinks he’s done a good job with the Catalan giants despite his difficulties this year.

“I understand about Xavi on the Barça bench. He won the league and the Super Cup in his first full year, he was extraordinary but you can only win one, in football you lose a lot more than you win,” he said. “This year there are Real Madrid and Girona, who have been better. And Barcelona have had a lot of problems with injuries and setbacks. Xavi has always been up to the task, he has shown great professionalism and a great performance last year.”

Xavi will see out the season with Barcelona while the club look for a replacement. A host of names have already been mentioned, with former Bayern boss Hansi Flick appearing to be the favorite as things stand.