Lamine Yamal reveals his gratitude to Xavi and the advice he’s been given by Barcelona boss

Lamine Yamal has spoken of his gratitude to coach Xavi for giving him first-team minutes during his time in charge of the club.

The youngster made his debut at the tender age of just 15 and has gone on to become a regular with Xavi’s side this season.

Xavi may be heading off at the end of the campaign, but Yamal knows he owes his manager plenty.

“Many coaches have given me confidence, but it’s not the same to give you confidence when you’re 12 as when you’re 15, to make your debut at the Camp Nou in front of everyone,” he told the club’s media. “I will always be grateful to him because not everybody would have let me debut at 15, and this season I’m getting minutes in almost every game I’ve been able to play.”

Lamine also spoke about the advice he’s been given by Xavi and his coaching staff as he’s made the breakthough into the senior squad.

“They have always told me to be happy, to always think that when you think you are doing badly, there will always be something worse. And above all, to have respect for people and to never think you’re better than someone else. You’re always just a person, like everyone else. If it’s a dream for me. I think it’s a dream for all the kids in the you teams to pay for the first team,” he added. “He [Xavi] told me above all to enjoy it, to do what I always do in training and he said it would surely go well. That’s it - just go out and to play to have fun.”

Yamal made more history last time out for Barca. The teenager scored twice against Granada, becoming the youngest player in La Liga history to bag a brace in a game.