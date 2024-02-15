Preparations begin for Celta - FC Barcelona

After taking a break on Tuesday, the FC Barcelona squad were back at the training ground on Wednesday morning to start preparing for Saturday's fixture against Celta, where points are needed more than ever after being held to a draw by Granada at the weekend.

The young blaugrana takes a look back at his career so far in an interview for UEFA in light of the upcoming Champions League games against Napoli

Following his assist in the game against Granada for Robert Lewandowski's goal, Ilkay Gündoğan now has 10 to his name this season. Six of those have come in La Liga and his ninth in all competitions in the recent win over Alavés, also for his Polish team mate, saw the German midfielder saw him move past his previous best of eight in a season from the 2018/19 campaign.

Ferran Torres and João Félix received the trophy this Wednesday morning at the Ciutat Esportiva in honour of being the winners of the January Play of the Month award. The move happened on January 21 away to Betis, when the Valencian and Portuguese stars produced magic to make it 3-2 in the final moments of the game.

On Wednesday, it was reported that the agent of Ronald Araujo had arrived in Barcelona to hold talks with club officials – it comes amid significant speculation that Bayern Munich want to sign the Uruguayan defender.

Barcelona are trying to gain some clarity on the future of star midfielder Frenkie de Jong in the coming months, with a new contract or a sale being the two routes that Barcelona have drawn up for the Dutchman. Already he is attracting interest from elsewhere though, according to the latest in Catalonia.