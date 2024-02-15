Robert Lewandowski predicts a strong finish to the season for Barcelona: ‘It’s the perfect time to win games’

The 2023/24 season is shaping up to be one Barcelona fans will want to forget sooner rather than later. The Blaugrana have failed to build on their two trophies from last season and are pretty much out of the race in La Liga and are very much not amongst the favorites as we begin the Champions League knockout stages.

Both domestic Cup competitions are also already over, and the season will end with more injuries than one can count and Xavi Hernández will leave his job and create the biggest of questions marks at one of the most important positions of power in the club ahead of a crucial summer.

It’d be hard to find an optimistic Barça fan ahead of the final stretch of the campaign, but Robert Lewandowski is not giving up just yet. The striker spoke up earlier this week and made it clear he still thinks Barça can make a strong run to end the season, and that this team is a lot different from 2022-23 given the youth of the current squad and the departure of a few club legends.

But regardless of how tough the path has been thus far, Lewy thinks Barça can still go on a great run.

“You cannot compare this season with the previous one in which we won the League. We have lost many expert players like Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets. Piqué was also there at the beginning of the season. This year is different. We have played good games, others worse. There are young players and this is football. “It’s time to play better. You have to go game by game, victory by victory. We need to know, the coach and the players, what has happened in the last games. But to the fans, to the culés, I would say don’t worry, we have to be together. We are together. It is the perfect time to start winning games. And we are going to win them. “The most important thing is to see what we can do this season. I haven’t thought about what will happen next season. In football you can’t think about what’s happening now, not about the future. The important thing for me is what is going to happen in the next games.”

Lewandowski himself has had one of the toughest seasons of his career but has shown some life in recent weeks, and if he can recapture his own personal magic the team will certainly benefit.