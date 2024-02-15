Barcelona set to give Alex Valle chance next season after impressive Levante loan

Barcelona are reportedly set to give Alex Valle a chance at left-back next season after an impressive loan spell with Levante.

The youngster moved to Levante on a season-long loan in the summer and has gone on to make 21 appearances this season in the Segunda Division.

Marca are now reporting he’ll return in the summer and will get a chance in the first team. Barca are short of options at left-back and will him to play back-up to Alejandro Balde.

Xavi does have Marcos Alonso available this season, but he’s expected to move on in the summer when his contract expires.

Joao Cancelo is another option at the moment, but it’s not clear if Barca will be able to make his loan deal from Manchester City permanent.

Meanwhile, Bojan has been keeping tabs on Valle this season and will continue to do so in the remaining weeks of the campaign.