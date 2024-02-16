Hansi Flick appoints Pini Zahavi as his new agent amid Barcelona transfer talk

Hansi Flick has appointed famous super agent Pini Zahavi as his representative amid growing speculation he will replace Xavi as Barcelona manager.

The former Bayern and Germany boss appears to be the current favourite to take the job after Xavi steps down at the end of the season.

Amid the transfer talk, it’s also being reported that he has a new agent in what could be a significant move.

Zahavi knows all about dealing with Barcelona and Bayern, as he worked on the deal to take Robert Lewandowski to the Camp Nou from the Bavarian giants.

Barcelona are said to have already made contact with Flick, who is thought to be very interested in the job, but haven’t made an offer yet.

He’s also not the only coach being linked with the job. The rumor mill has churned out a long list of names already including Thomas Tuchel, Roberto De Zerbi and Sérgio Conceição.