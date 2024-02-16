Barcelona’s Gavi emerges as transfer target for PSG with Kylian Mbappe set for summer exit

PSG are reportedly targeting a move for Barcelona’s Gavi following news Kylian Mbappe will leave in the summer.

Mbappe is said to have informed the club he will move on in the summer, with the forward expected to head to La Liga and sign for Real Madrid.

PSG are now figuring out how to rebuild their squad without the superstar and have turned their attention to Gavi, according to The Athletic. Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is also believed to be on the club’s shopping list.

Both Luis Enrique and PSG owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi are keen on the midfielder who is currently sidelined with an ACL injury.

The report says that Barcelona see Gavi as “an unsellable asset” but acknowledges that the club’s financial situation make them vulnerable to losing key players.

Yet it’s really difficult to see Gavi being tempted away. He’s been a culer since he was a kid and is already a key player for the club at the tender age of 19.

Indeed Xavi has already described Gavi as the team’s “heart and soul” and has made it clear how much the team have missed him since he’s been out.