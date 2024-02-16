Training continues - FC Barcelona

Life marches on at the Ciutat Esportiva. Xavi Hernández and his men want to be in perfect shape for Saturday's trip to Vigo, where nothing less than a win will suffice, and the best way to achieve that is by getting some serious work done on the training ground.

Balaídos, a tough place to go - FC Barcelona

Another league match for the blaugranes this weekend with another three points the aim of course. After the home draw with Granada, Xavi Hernández' need to get back to winning ways and a win against the side from Vigo will see them continue the hunt for top spot in the league.

When and where to watch Celta v FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

Three points are a must after the home draw to Granada, so time to get back to winning ways, and this game sees the blaugranes travel to Vigo to take on Celta for the LaLiga matchday 25 fixture. This is our guide to when and where to watch the match at selected locations around the world.

Robert Lewandowski: 'Next week is the ideal moment to take a step forward' - FC Barcelona

Robert Lewandowski believes in FC Barcelona. The Polish striker is convinced that the team, with the fans' backing, can turn around the current situation. It's one that needs to change, and he has every faith that change will come and that very soon we are going to see the players performing back at very best of their ability.

Barça 1-1 Levante: First draw in the Liga F - FC Barcelona

Somewhat of a surprise result at the Estadi Johan Cruyff, as Barça and Levante drew 1-1. Jonatan Giráldez' side may have dropped their first points of the season in the Liga F, but they are still leading the table. Salma Paralluelo broke the deadlock in the first half, but Levante equalised from their one good chance in the second.

Historic run at Estadi Johan Cruyff for Barça Women comes to an end - FC Barcelona

The run is over. Since their very first game at the Estadi Johan Cruyff against Tacón, Barça Women had dispatched all comers in all competitions, racking up an amazing run of 79 wins in 79 matches at their home stadium.

The move made by Hansi Flick to get closer to Barcelona job - Football España

Barcelona’s managerial hunt will have to take a back seat for the coming weeks as news of Kylian Mbappe’s impending departure from Paris Saint-Germain breaks – much to the delight of Deco and Joan Laporta. However one candidate appears to be making his desire to take the job as clear as day.

Barcelona will listen to offers for Alejandro Balde this summer - Football España

Barcelona will be forced into sales this summer in order to be able to get back within their salary limit, and from their perspective, make some moves in the transfer market. While it appears there are some obvious candidates for major exits, the Blaugrana are not closing the door on a number of players leaving, including Alejandro Balde.

Paris Saint-Germain preparing summer transfer assault for Gavi - Football España

Because of their ongoing financial woes, Barcelona will be forced into making at least one significant sale this summer. The likes of Ronald Araujo, Frenkie de Jong and Raphinha have all been rumoured as possible departures, but one that the club do not intend to sell is Gavi – the 19-year-old midfielder is considered to be an “untouchable”.