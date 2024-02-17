The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana return to La Liga action with a road game against Celta Vigo at Balaídos, and Xavi Hernández has called up the following 21 players for Saturday’s clash:

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 13. Iñaki Peña, 31. Diego Kochen

Defenders: 2. João Cancelo, 4. Ronald Araujo, 5. Iñigo Martínez, 15. Andreas Christensen, 23. Jules Kounde, 33. Pau Cubarsí, 39. Héctor Fort

Midfielders: 8. Pedri, 16. Fermín López, 18. Oriol Romeu, 21. Frenkie de Jong, 22. Ilkay Gündogan, 30. Marc Casadó

Forwards: 9. Robert Lewandowski, 11. Raphinha, 19. Vitor Roque, 27. Lamine Yamal, 38. Marc Guiu

There are some good team news for once as Barça get two pieces back for this one as Oriol Romeu is back from injury and Vitor Roque returns from suspension, but there are still several players missing as Sergi Roberto (Achilles), João Félix (ankle), Ferran Torres (hamstring), Marcos Alonso (back), Alejandro Balde (hamstring) and Gavi (knee) are all ruled out due to injury.

Predicted starting XI (4-2-3-1):

Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Iñigo, Cancelo; Christensen, De Jong; Raphinha, Gündogan, Pedri; Lewandowski

The match kicks off at 6.30pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 5.30pm GMT (UK), 12.30pm ET, 9.30am PT (USA), 11pm IST (India), and you can join us to follow and comment all the action.

VISCA EL BARÇA!