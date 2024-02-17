WELCOME TO THE ESTADIO DE BALAÍDOS!!! The beautiful, newly-renovated historic home of Celta Vigo in the Galicia region is the site of a huge La Liga clash between the hosts and Barcelona, who come into this one needing to rebound from a painful result against Granada last week and looking for a confidence boost before a monster Champions League game. But it won’t be easy against a Celta side needing a big result themselves in their fight against relegation that always knows how to cause Barça problems at Balaídos. This should be fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

LINEUPS

BARCELONA

Starting XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Cubarsí, Cancelo; Pedri, Christensen, De Jong; Yamal, Lewandowski, Roque (4-3-3)

Substitutes: Peña (GK), Kochen (GK), Iñigo, Fort, Romeu, Casadó, Gündogan, Fermín, Raphinha, Guiu

CELTA VIGO

Starting XI: Guaita; Mingueza, Starfelt, Domínguez, Ristic; Allende, Tapia, Beltrán, De La Torre; Aspas, Larsen (4-4-2)

Substitutes: Villar (GK), Carrillo (GK), Núñez, Vázquez, Sánchez, Cervi, Jailson, Swedberg, Sotelo, Pérez, Douvikas, Rodríguez

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2023-24 La Liga, Matchday 25

Date/Time: Saturday, February 17, 2024, 6.30pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 5.30pm GMT (UK), 12.30pm ET, 9.30am PT (USA), 11pm IST (India)

Venue: Estadio de Balaídos, Vigo, Spain

Referee: Juan Luis Pulido Santana

VAR: Valentín Pizarro Gómez

HOW TO WATCH

How to watch on TV: ESPN Deportes (USA), Viaplay Sports 2 (UK), SuperSport (Nigeria), Sports18 (India), Not Available (Spain, Canada), others

How to watch online: ESPN+ (USA), LaLigaTV (UK), DAZN (Spain), others

