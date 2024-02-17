The squad for Celta - FC Barcelona

The league marches ion and on Saturday at 6.30pm CET, Barça take on Celta Vigo in the Estadio Balaídos in week 25 of La Liga 2023/24. The Galician club, now coached by the experienced Rafa Benítez, have made it easy for Barça in recent visits with the blaugranes only boasting one win in their last eight trips to Vigo.

The lowdown on RC Celta de Vigo - FC Barcelona

A closer look at the hosts of Saturday's fixture, who have caused several problems for FC Barcelona in recent years.

Xavi: 'We can't afford any more slips' - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona are headed to Celta this Saturday at 6.30pm CET and coach Xavi Hernandez says "it's a difficult trip against a team with a highly methodological coach who does things right. But we are going to need to show that we are able to keep competing."

Manchester United and Barcelona some way apart on Frenkie de Jong asking price - Football España

Barcelona appear to be open to losing Frenkie de Jong this summer if he will not renew his deal with the club, and in the process take a wage cut. Manchester United have long been linked with de Jong, but this time may not be willing to meet Barcelona’s demands.

Julian Nagelsmann slipping down list of Barcelona candidates - Football España

The shortlist for the Barcelona job has been cut considerably from the number of suggested names originally, as the likes of Jurgen Klopp and Sergio Conceicao have been dismissed. Another of the original frontrunners for the position appears to be losing ground on Hansi Flick and Roberto de Zerbi now – Julian Nagelsmann.