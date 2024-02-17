Roberto De Zerbi discusses future plans amid Barcelona transfer talk

Roberto De Zerbi has been discussing his future amid speculation he’s wanted at Barcelona to replace Xavi.

The Italian is one of several names believed to be on Barca’s shortlist, while he’s also been linked with a move to Liverpool to take over from Jurgen Klopp.

Here’s what he makes of it all:

“When I hear the big teams are interested in me, it’s an honor, but my focus is on my work day by day,” he told Sky Sports. “About the future? I want to compete in the best way I can, I want to understand the plan and then it’s not a problem to work at a big team. I would like in my career to compete to win the Premier League, Serie A, the, Bundesliga, Champions league - but there isn’t a time when have to go.”

De Zerbi was also asked about heading back to his homeland and admitted he would like to work in Serie A.

“I love my country, I love Italy, I love Italian football. I don’t know, for sure one of my targets is to go back to working in my country but I don’t know when the time will be,” he added. “I feel very happy in the Premier League, and I have to say thanks to Brighton, the league, all the coaches and people. Living in the UK, the problem is not where you work but how you work, not the place.”

Speculation about De Zerbi heading to Barcelona has ramped up in the last few days, although it’s thought the club may struggle to afford a deal for the Italian.