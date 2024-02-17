Barcelona hit by Ronald Araujo injury scare ahead of Napoli Champions League clash

Barcelona have been hit by a major injury scare ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League clash with Napoli in the last 16 of the competition.

Center-back Ronald Araujo went off at half-time of Saturday’s La Liga clash with Celta Vigo and was replaced by Inigo Martinez.

It looks like just a precautionary measure at this stage by Xavi, and we’ll hopefully get more of an update after the game at Balaidos.

Araujo has been carrying a knee issue for a little while, and Barcelona will be eager for him to be fit for the trip to Italy.

Barca have been vulnerable defensively all season and know they need a decent result in Napoli to bring back to Catalunya for the return fixture.

Xavi spoke about the problems ahead of the game at Celta and urged his team to cut out mistakes.

“Mistakes generate a lack of confidence that we have to recover,” he said. “And it is won with points. We had gone a few games without giving up points and we failed again against Granada. We have that points disadvantage due to our mistakes.”

Araujo started the game at Celta, and made his 100th La Liga appearance, before being replaced at the break.