Robert Lewandowski sends out warning to Barcelona ahead of Champions League tie

Robert Lewandowski was happy after scoring twice in Barcelona’s 2-1 win over Celta Vigo but warned his team they need to be switched on for all 90 minutes.

The Poland international fired Barca in front before Iago Aspas equalised. However, a late penalty saw Lewandowski win in for the visitors and seal all three points.

Here’s what he made of it after the final whistle

“I’m very happy, we’ve won a very important game,” he said. “In the second half we didn’t play well. They were lucky in their goal, but we did little offensively. If you want to win a game 2-0 or 3-0, you can’t just play for 45 minutes. “I feel good, I feel good physically, and we’ve worked very hard in the build up to this game, but we can still play better. “Now we have to make sure we are at our best right from the first minute in Naples.”

Barcelona now turn their thoughts to the tie with Napoli and the first leg on Wednesday night at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.