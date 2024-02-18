Xavi makes curious claim after Barcelona’s win over Celta Vigo

Barcelona coach Xavi made a surprise claim after seeing his team grab a late win against Celta Vigo in La Liga.

Two goals from Robert Lewandowski, including a very late penalty, secured a welcome win at Balaidos for the Catalan giants.

Xavi reckoned after the game that if his team had taken more of the chances they have created this season they’d be top of the table.

“If we finished our chances more, we would be the league leaders. They showed me the Big Data statistics recently,” he told reporters.

Instead, Barcelona are seven points behind leaders Real Madrid and have played one game more.

There’s no doubt Barca have had issues in attack this season, but the team’s defense has cost many points and made for another tricky game at Celta.

“The victory came in an agonizing way, suffering, but it is welcomed due to the involvement of all the players and the team’s effort,” Xavi added. “The first half was good and the second, not so much. The victory is very good for our morale, we have done more good things than bad, with dominance in the first half, preventing Celta’s transitions, but in the second we have suffered more.”

Barca now turn their attentions to the Champions League and a midweek trip to Napoli.