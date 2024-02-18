 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Barcelona have good news on Ronald Araujo ahead of Napoli Champions League trip

Xavi explained why he went off at half-time at Celta

By Gill Clark
Deportivo Alaves v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA Sports Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

Barcelona coach Xavi had good news on Ronald Araujo after Saturday’s 2-1 win over Celta Vigo in La Liga at Balaidos.

Araujo was taken off at half-time of the game, sparking fears he had picked up an injury and may be set for a spell on the sidelines.

However, Xavi insisted after the game that the Uruguay international is feeling fine and was simply replaced as a precaution.

“Araujo was a precaution. There are no injuries today. We finished well. With three points and no injuries,” he told reporters.

The news will be a big relief to Barcelona as they prepare to return to Champions League action on Wednesday night against Napoli.

Araujo will surely play against the reigning Serie A champions, with Barcelona looking for a good result to take back to Catalunya for the second leg.

Napoli are having a tricky season this time around but have plenty of threat in attack with the likes of Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in the squad.

