‘We had a talk’ - Pedri reveals how Barcelona must improve after Celta win

Pedri has been talking about Barcelona’s problems this season and how he feels his team must improve if they are to progress.

The midfielder disagreed with Xavi and insisted his team did not play well in the 2-1 win over Celta and feels they were “asleep” in the second half.

“We have to be self-critical. It was not a good game for us. In the second half we came out asleep,” he said. “We have to improve a lot because the truth is that it is happening to us in many games and we have to improve. I think we need to move the ball much faster, when we do it we create more spaces and score more goals. “From my position what I perceive is that we lack speed with the ball and in the end it is much easier for the defenders to defend us if we move very slowly. They wait for us in the middle and lower block very calmly and they do not have to make an effort to defend us. It is one of the things that we must improve the most.”

Pedri also revealed that the players had been talking about how to get better and are relishing the prospect of taking on Napoli in the Champions League.

“We had a talk between us to try improve and change things. I have a lot of confidence in this squad, I think there are players at the top who can make a difference, at the back we have people who cover our backs well. We are really looking forward to Wednesday’s game, we are going to go all out for Naples.”

The win does give Barca some momentum heading into the game against Napoli, while Wednesday’s opponents were held to a draw by Genoa on Saturday.