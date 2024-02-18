Celta 1-2 FC Barcelona: Late penalty clinches crucial victory - FC Barcelona

Balaidos has been anything but a happy hunting ground for FC Barcelona in recent years, with just one win from the last eight visits, and it looked like we were headed for more dropped points in Vigo with the score at 1-1 and the 90 minutes already up.

Ronald Araujo, first Liga century - FC Barcelona

Ronald Araujo made his senior Barça debut on 6 October 2019, when he was 20 years old and with Ernesto Valverde as coach. The rest is history, and following this Saturday's game with Celta Vigo, the Uruguayan now has 100 league games under his belt.

Lewandowski: 50 goals in almost record time - FC Barcelona

Robert Lewandowski's two goals in Balaídos on Saturday not only catapulted Barça to victory against Celta but also allowed the Polish striker to reach a total of 50 goals for the blaugranes in double quick time.

Barcelona identify Roberto De Zerbi as ideal candidate to succeed Xavi Hernandez - report - Football España

Hansi Flick has been touted as the leading candidate to take the job, amid reports that he is already making preparations for life in Catalonia. However, according to Diario AS at least, the German coach is not the preferred option to succeed Xavi at Barcelona – instead, it’s said to be Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi.

Premier League interest growing in Raphinha, Liverpool among five clubs keen on summer move - Football España

Barcelona are poised for a very busy summer transfer window, especially when it comes to possible outgoings. Significant sales are required in order for their new manager to have money to spend upon arrival, and there are several candidates on the chopping block.