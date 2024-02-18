Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo sends out upbeat message after injury scare

Ronald Araujo has made it clear he’s looking forward to Wednesday night and a clash with Napoli in the Champions League for Barcelona.

The defender is expected to be fit for the game, despite going off injured against Celta at half-time, with Xavi explaining after the match it was just a precautionary change.

Araujo then took to social media after the game with a post to celebrate making his 100th La Liga appearance for Barcelona and also offer an update on how he’s feeling.

“Thank you God. Proud and happy to reach 100 games as a culé on @laliga Very nice defending this shirt. Thanks for the love, culers ! All right, already thinking about Wednesday.”

Araujo will certainly be needed at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium against Napoli as the two sides look to seal a spot in the quarter-finals of the competition.

He’s likely to come up against Victor Osimhen, although there are some doubts over whether the striker will be fit to start the game.