Napoli ‘seriously considering’ sacking manager Walter Mazzarri before Barcelona UCL clash

Napoli are reportedly thinking about sacking manager Walter Mazzarri just days before their crunch Champions League tie with Barcelona.

Reporter Matteo Moretto reckons the Serie A champions are “seriously considering” making a change before Wednesday’s match in Italy.

Napoli are said to have been in touch with Slovakia coach Francesco Calzona about potentially taking over.

Calzona knows the club well as he has worked for Napoli previously under both Maurizio Sarri and Luciano Spalletti.

Making such a move now would be a shock, although Napoli have been enduring a very difficult campaign domestically.

After winning the title last season, Napoli are down in ninth place in the table and have already been beaten eight times in the league.

The team were held to a 1-1 draw against Genoa last time out which seems to have brought fresh pressure on Mazzarri.

It remains to be seen what will happen but it’s certainly something to keep an eye on ahead of a key game for both teams.