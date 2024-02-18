WATCH: Marc Guiu scores outrageous backheel flick in Barcelona Atletic win

Marc Guiu was back in action for Barcelona Atletic on Sunday night and caught the eye with a brilliant finish in a 3-1 win for Rafa Marquez’s side.

Mikayil Faye had opened the scoring from close range on 10 minutes, with his first goal for the team, before Rubén Enri levelled for the visitors.

Naim then fired Barcelona in front just after the half-time break. However, it was Guiu who’ll leave the lasting impression with a great finish late to to seal the win.

And here it is:

¿¡¡¡Pero cómo te atreves a hacer eso, MARC GUIU!!!?



⚽️ Es un taconazo MÁGICO de un jugador EXTRAORDINARIO.



https://t.co/aMfSPNCw4I#BarçaAtlèticRayoMajadahonda | #PrimeraFederación pic.twitter.com/E17VVkCOcQ — Primera Federación (@Primera_RFEF) February 18, 2024

The goal sealed a big win for Marquez’s men and is another magic moment for Guiu this season.

He’s already made four appearances for the first team, scoring against Athletic Club in La Liga and Royal Antwerp in the Champions League.

His latest effort will also do his chances of further first-team football no harm at all and offer yet another reminder of his talents.