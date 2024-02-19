Rival watch: Napoli confirm Victor Osimhen a doubt for Barcelona Champions League clash

Napoli could be without star striker Victor Osimhen on Wednesday when they take on Barcelona in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 clash.

Osimhen is back from AFCON duty with Nigeria but was not in the squad for Saturday’s draw with Genoa and watched on from the stands.

Boss Walter Mazzarri admitted after the game he does not know if he will be fit to take on Xavi’s side.

“We can only hope he can be ready, but his presence is not certain. According to him and the medical staff, he’s nowhere near fully fit, he has some muscular issues,” he told DAZN. “After the Africa Cup of Nations, it would’ve been silly to risk him here and risk losing him for another couple of months. “He will train tomorrow and we hope to have him ready for Barcelona.”

Napoli will be eager to have Osimhen available and it will still be a surprise if he does not feature in what’s a crucial game. Both clubs are enduring tough domestic seasons but will fancy their chances of making it through to the quarter-finals.