Barcelona’s possible third kit for 2024-25 leaked

Barcelona kit leaks for next season seem to be coming thick and fast at the moment.

No sooner have we seen an idea of what the home kit may look like, then there’s an update on Barca’s potential third kit.

It’s going to be a pretty eye-catching affair if the reports prove to be correct.

Footy Headlines have been putting together some ideas and reckon the kit will be a “striking look in Volt & Blaugrana”.

There’s no confirmation on what the exact design will be - but they reckon it will look a little something like this.

#FCBarcelona's potential third kit design for next season, as revealed by @Footy_Headlines. pic.twitter.com/yQuu9vu3GP — Football España (@footballespana_) February 19, 2024

Barcelona kit leaks have been causing something of a stir this season. A rumored black away kit for 2024-25 was promptly shot down by the club amid continuing reports the Catalans will part ways with Nike and move to Puma.

Joan Laporta has admitted the club could break their contract and switch brands amid talk of a huge offer from Puma being on the table.

