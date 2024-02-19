 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Barcelona’s possible third kit for 2024-25 leaked

You’ll either love it or hate it

By Barca Blaugranes Staff
/ new
UD Barbastro v FC Barcelona - Copa Del Rey Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Barcelona kit leaks for next season seem to be coming thick and fast at the moment.

No sooner have we seen an idea of what the home kit may look like, then there’s an update on Barca’s potential third kit.

It’s going to be a pretty eye-catching affair if the reports prove to be correct.

Footy Headlines have been putting together some ideas and reckon the kit will be a “striking look in Volt & Blaugrana”.

There’s no confirmation on what the exact design will be - but they reckon it will look a little something like this.

Barcelona kit leaks have been causing something of a stir this season. A rumored black away kit for 2024-25 was promptly shot down by the club amid continuing reports the Catalans will part ways with Nike and move to Puma.

Joan Laporta has admitted the club could break their contract and switch brands amid talk of a huge offer from Puma being on the table.

In the meantime tell us what you think about Barca’s potential third kit in the comments below!

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Barca Blaugranes Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Barca news from Barca Blaugranes