Ronald Araujo says Barcelona teen Pau Cubarsi reminds him of Gerard Pique

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo has been talking up team-mate Pau Cubarsi and reckons the 16-year-old reminds him of Gerard Pique.

Cubarsi has broken into the first team this season, and Araujo says he’s an “unbelievable talent” and must be taken care of by the Catalans.

“I learned a lot from Piqué, especially his intelligence. Geri was not fast, but he was very smart, he was always in the right position,” he said. “Technically, he always offered a solution. He reminds me a little bit of Pau Cubarsí, because he has something of him, he’s very smart. The truth is that he has unbelievable talent at just 17 years old. The truth is that I think he should be taken care of, because he is a talent at the club for many years to come.”

Cubarsi isn’t the only youngster impressing in the first team. Lamine Yamal is also shining for Xavi’s side and Araujo is happy to see the kids making an impact.

“The young players at the club, although they are young, are ready to play. Previously, Xavi and these players began to appear gradually, but football is different now,” he added. “Young people now have great energy. They are not afraid and endure. In training, if you collide with them, they get up and continue. Economically, the club is going through a difficult situation, but thanks to God, the young players provide great help.”

The duo both started against Celta again last time out and will be hoping to keep their places for Wednesday’s trip to Napoli in the Champions League.